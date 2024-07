videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes huge announcement ahead of Muharram

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee on Muharram 2024: A big decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out on Muharram. Mamata Banerjee has announced that, 'A separate corridor should be made for the procession. Along with this, she also said that the situation should not deteriorate during Muharram.