Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748232
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is jailed in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam. Kejriwal will now remain on bail till June 1. After relief to Kejriwal, a big statement from Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has issued statement over the same.

All Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail
Play Icon02:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on UP during Kannauj Rally
Play Icon01:20
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on UP during Kannauj Rally
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Play Icon02:19
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
Play Icon06:52
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail

Trending Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail
play icon2:49
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on UP during Kannauj Rally
play icon1:20
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on UP during Kannauj Rally
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
play icon2:19
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
play icon6:52
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail