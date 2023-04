videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee makes serious allegations on Central Force

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

The politics of hatred continues in West Bengal. First, there was stone pelting and arson during the Ram Navami procession and now there is danger looming large over Hanuman Jayanti, to be held two days later. Listen to this statement of Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee