Mamata Banerjee raised questions on the death toll in the Balasore train accident

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surrounded the Center and raised questions on the number of dead and said, '62 people of Bengal have died'.

