NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee Speaks In Siliguri: Will Respect Public's Choice, Opposes Forced Elections

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Breaking News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the public in Siliguri, stating, "Whatever we have to say, we will say to the public. They (BJP) say we will get 400 seats...We leave everything to the public, we will accept whoever the public votes for, but if the BJP will do elections forcefully, we will not accept it." Stay tuned for more updates on the evolving political landscape in West Bengal.

All Videos

'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Play Icon01:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Play Icon05:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
Play Icon01:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Play Icon03:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Play Icon02:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots

Trending Videos

'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
play icon1:25
'Where's Evidence', says Newzeland on Hardeep Nijjar Killing
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
play icon5:53
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
play icon1:55
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
play icon3:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
play icon2:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots