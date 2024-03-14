NewsVideos
Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: CM Mamata Banerjee has suffered a head injury. TMC wrote on social media that our chairperson has suffered a serious injury. Mamata Banerjee has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where her treatment is going on.

