Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED. After his arrest, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal over a phone call.

