Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2753954
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee to skip I.N.D.I.A alliance's meeting - Source

|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting is going on for 57 seats in 8 states today under the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections. This includes Varanasi seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for the third consecutive time. So now the battle of 24 has reached the final round. On the other hand, there is an important meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance party in which Mamta Banerjee is not attending and before this meeting, the Congress President has said that if the alliance government is formed then Rahul Gandhi is their first choice for the post of PM but the question is whether the other parties of the alliance will agree on the name of Rahul Gandhi. The opposition also claims that it is going to form the government by winning 300 seats.

All Videos

Mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal's Kultuli
Play Icon16:36
Mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal's Kultuli
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party alleges about EVM malfunction
Play Icon38:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party alleges about EVM malfunction
'People of Mandi will bless me...'says Kangana Ranaut After Cast Vote
Play Icon16:04
'People of Mandi will bless me...'says Kangana Ranaut After Cast Vote
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:04
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which Rajyoga will be formed due to change of Mars?
Play Icon05:00
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which Rajyoga will be formed due to change of Mars?

Trending Videos

Mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal's Kultuli
play icon16:36
Mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal's Kultuli
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party alleges about EVM malfunction
play icon38:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party alleges about EVM malfunction
'People of Mandi will bless me...'says Kangana Ranaut After Cast Vote
play icon16:4
'People of Mandi will bless me...'says Kangana Ranaut After Cast Vote
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:4
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which Rajyoga will be formed due to change of Mars?
play icon5:0
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which Rajyoga will be formed due to change of Mars?