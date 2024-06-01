videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee to skip I.N.D.I.A alliance's meeting - Source

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Voting is going on for 57 seats in 8 states today under the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections. This includes Varanasi seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for the third consecutive time. So now the battle of 24 has reached the final round. On the other hand, there is an important meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance party in which Mamta Banerjee is not attending and before this meeting, the Congress President has said that if the alliance government is formed then Rahul Gandhi is their first choice for the post of PM but the question is whether the other parties of the alliance will agree on the name of Rahul Gandhi. The opposition also claims that it is going to form the government by winning 300 seats.