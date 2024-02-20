trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723064
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi. This letter has been written regarding deactivation of Aadhar card of Matua community in Nadia district of Bengal. Know the whole matter in this report.

