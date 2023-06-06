NewsVideos
Mamata Banerjee's big statement regarding demand for CBI inquiry in Balasore accident

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: TMC President Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha has come to the fore. Commenting on the demand for a CBI inquiry into the accident, Mamta Banerjee has said, 'CBI investigates criminal cases, it is a matter of accident'.

