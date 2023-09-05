trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658348
Mamata Banerjee's statement on INDIA Vs Bharat!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to bring a proposal to change the official name of India to 'Bharat' during the special session of Parliament to be held from September 18-22. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the word India has always been used.
US Open 2023: Fan Kicked Out For Shouting 'Hitler Phrase' Against Germany's Alexander Zverev
US Open 2023: Fan Kicked Out For Shouting 'Hitler Phrase' Against Germany's Alexander Zverev
Indian team announced for ODI World Cup, know the full list
Indian team announced for ODI World Cup, know the full list
Virender Sehwag in support of renaming 'INDIA' to 'Bharat'
Virender Sehwag in support of renaming 'INDIA' to 'Bharat'
Comet Nishimura To Be Visible With Naked Eye In Once-a-decade Space Event
Comet Nishimura To Be Visible With Naked Eye In Once-a-decade Space Event
Hosting of G20 for the first time, know why it is special? Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE
Hosting of G20 for the first time, know why it is special? Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE

