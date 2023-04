videoDetails

Mamta Banerjee says in the Bengal violence case, BJP's hand behind the violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a big allegation on the BJP in connection with the violence in the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal. Mamta Banerjee said that whatever violence has taken place in Hooghly and Howrah, BJP is behind it. He brought goons from other states for violence in Bengal.