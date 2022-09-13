NewsVideos

Man arrested for planting IED near Basketball ground in Imphal, Manipur

A person was detained by the Manipur police in connection with the planting of Improvised Explosive Device near a Basketball ground in Imphal, said police. According to the police, a person named Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh was detained in connection with the planting of IED near Basketball Ground at Singjamei Chingamakha in Imphal

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
