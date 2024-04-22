Advertisement
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Imagine this: a guy tries to be cool by posing on top of his Lamborghini. But instead, he ends up breaking the windshield while climbing on it. What's worse, he got out just for the pose after seeing people taking pictures of his car. The whole thing's caught on video and shared on Instagram by 'Lyrica Anderson'. Caption? "Fastest regret moment of his life.

