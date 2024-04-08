Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man Creates Fully Functional Flute Using A Carrot In Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prepare to be astonished as a man demonstrates his incredible ingenuity by fashioning a fully playable flute out of a humble carrot. This mesmerizing video, shared by @musoraofficial on Instagram, has captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the boundless creativity and skill of its creator.

All Videos

Viral Video: Youtuber Speed Injured By WWE Star Randy Orton At WrestleMania XL
Play Icon00:34
Viral Video: Youtuber Speed Injured By WWE Star Randy Orton At WrestleMania XL
Akshay Kumar's Epic Roast Of Ranveer Allahbadia: Internet Crowns Him The Original 'Roast' Master
Play Icon00:31
Akshay Kumar's Epic Roast Of Ranveer Allahbadia: Internet Crowns Him The Original 'Roast' Master
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Play Icon00:21
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Play Icon04:35
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
Play Icon02:55
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Youtuber Speed Injured By WWE Star Randy Orton At WrestleMania XL
play icon0:34
Viral Video: Youtuber Speed Injured By WWE Star Randy Orton At WrestleMania XL
Akshay Kumar's Epic Roast Of Ranveer Allahbadia: Internet Crowns Him The Original 'Roast' Master
play icon0:31
Akshay Kumar's Epic Roast Of Ranveer Allahbadia: Internet Crowns Him The Original 'Roast' Master
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
play icon0:21
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
play icon4:35
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
play icon2:55
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised