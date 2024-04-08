Advertisement
Viral Video: Youtuber Speed Injured By WWE Star Randy Orton At WrestleMania XL

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Watch the shocking moment as Youtuber Speed gets injured by WWE star Randy Orton's move at WrestleMania XL. The video, shared by @Gharkekalesh, has taken the internet by storm, sparking discussions about wrestler safety.

