Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
A case has been registered against a person who was scammed by opening a bank account in the name of ‘Noida Authority’ and transferring 3.9 crores of money.
