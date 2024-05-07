Advertisement
Man Rescues Cat and Kittens From Railway Track; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
A kindhearted Instagram video tells the poignant story of someone finding a mother cat and her young kittens next to train tracks. The person steps in to help, even if the cat is weak after giving birth. After giving them a thorough cleaning, they put the kittens in a safe cage with their mother. To the delight of onlookers, the cat is shown feeding and nursing her kittens after receiving critical medical care. The touching video was posted by Uzbek @tulkunovmir, who shows how much people adore cats. It has had over 109 million views and 9 million likes, demonstrating how well-received and appealing it is across the globe

