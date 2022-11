Man shot dead by bike-borne attackers, Internet suspended in Rajasthan

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Tensions rose in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on November 24 after one person was shot dead and another one was injured by bike-borne attackers. People flocked to the streets to agitate against the incident. District administration was forced to enforce a 48-hour internet ban.