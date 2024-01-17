trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710615
Mandapeta Couple Sends Decorated Coconuts for Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
A couple from Mandapeta town in Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh, is sending specially adorned coconuts for the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Their simple yet thoughtful gesture adds a touch of local goodwill to this historic event, highlighting the spirit of communal unity and shared celebrations.

