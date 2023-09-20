trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664742
Maninderjeet Bitta scolds Canada on Khalistan

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Maninderjeet Bitta has scolded Canada badly on Khalistan, Bitta said that I have been attacked 14 times, I am a living witness of this, Khalistan has never been created, we will never allow it to be created. You are defaming our entire community at the behest of hungry naked Pakistan, you are the contractor of our community.
