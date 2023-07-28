trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641484
Manipur Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, central government filed affidavit

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Manipur Breaking: There will be a hearing in the Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, the central government filed an affidavit. Let us tell you that the CBI has been entrusted with the investigation of the case of atrocities against women in Manipur. At the same time, the Central Government has demanded that the trial of the case be shifted out of Manipur. At the same time, the police also recovered the mobile from which this video was made.
