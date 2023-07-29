trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642028
Manipur Breaking: Opposition leaders visit Manipur - delegation will arrive shortly

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Manipur Breaking: The delegation of opposition leaders will reach Manipur in a short while. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that so much violence happened in Manipur but the Prime Minister went there, when the opposition raised the issue, the government is talking about arresting the accused, since Prime Minister Modi was sleeping.

