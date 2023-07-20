trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638112
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manipur incident accused arrested, BJP spokesperson said 'Why Congress is silent on Rajasthan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflict for the last two and a half months and now a video of two Kuki-Zomi community women being paraded naked in Thoubal district has come to the fore. For which the first arrest has been made. But the BJP spokesperson has accused the Congress that the BJP is ready to discuss this matter. But Congress is doing politics on this.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Conspiracy to attack religious places exposed in NIA raids!
play icon1:2
Conspiracy to attack religious places exposed in NIA raids!
Seema Haider is a spy..!
play icon7:2
Seema Haider is a spy..!
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
play icon1:48
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
play icon5:59
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
play icon6:20
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Conspiracy to attack religious places exposed in NIA raids!
play icon1:2
Conspiracy to attack religious places exposed in NIA raids!
Seema Haider is a spy..!
play icon7:2
Seema Haider is a spy..!
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
play icon1:48
Indians can now travel 57 countries visa-free as country's passport ranking improves
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
play icon5:59
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
play icon6:20
Seema's lie was caught by entering the hotel with a wrong name.
Manipur Viral Video,manipur viral video 2023 latest,manipur viral video 2023 latest full video,manipur viral video 2022 latest red,manipur woman video,manipuri video girl,4th may manipur,4 may manipuri news,4 may 2023 manipur news,Manipur news today,manipur woman naked march,manipur shocking news,manipur shocking video,shocking video of two woman,Shocking viral video,Viral video,viral video news,viral video news 2023,Breaking News,Zee News,Taal thok ke,