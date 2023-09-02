trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656622
Manipur like incident in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Woman Paraded In Pratapgarh: Such a shameful picture has come out from Rajasthan, knowing about which we and all of you will bow your head in shame. A pregnant woman's in-laws paraded her naked. The embarrassing video of humanity that came from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan is reminding of Manipur. A pregnant woman was stripped and chased in Pahada village of Dhariyavad police station area. It is being told that the victim got married a year ago. A young man living in another locality, a short distance away from the house, had taken the woman to his house. The mistake of going with the young man overshadowed the woman.
Trending Videos

