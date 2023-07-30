trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642464
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Anurag Thakur on I.N.D.I.A Leaders in Manipur: A delegation of 21 MPs visited Manipur on Saturday. After which now Union Minister Anurag Thakur has made a big attack on the opposition. Anurag Thakur said that 'the Congress government in Manipur used to remain closed. Then PM did not open his mouth.

Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
Deshhit: Flying the world from the land of India
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: Bomb blast in rally...Hospital on alert..Many leaders killed

