Manipur Video: Anger in the country over the brutality in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: After the video of two women belonging to the Kuki-Jomi community being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday, there has been a stir in the whole country. There has been an uproar over the Manipur video from Parliament to the road.
