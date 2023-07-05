trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631050
Manipur Violence: Army in action!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Manipur Violence: A major conspiracy by the rioters in Manipur has been foiled. The rioters tried to snatch weapons from the army which could not be completed. A rioter also died in retaliatory action. Know in detail what happened in this report..
