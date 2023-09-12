trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661345
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
In a fresh incident of violence in the state of Manipur, three persons have been reportedly killed by armed miscreants who carried out an ambush in the state on September 12 morning. According to sources, the incident took place around 8.20 am on Tuesday morning with the ambush carried out between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei of Kanggui area. The deceased are reported to be from the Kuki-Zo community.
