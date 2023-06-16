NewsVideos
Manipur Violence: Central minister's house set on fire

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Violence has once again flared up in Manipur. 9 people have lost their lives in violent clashes in Chakone, Nongmeibang and Wangkhei. Alam is that the mob has also set the house of Union minister RK Ranjan on fire. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah was on a tour of Manipur.

