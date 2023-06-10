NewsVideos
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Militants fired indiscriminately in Manipur's Khoken village. In this, 3 people including a woman have died. 2 people were injured due to firing. CBI formed a special SIT to investigate the violence. 6 FIRs have been registered in the case

