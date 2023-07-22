trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638714
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident in West Bengal, BJP candidate accused of indecency

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident is being said in West Bengal, BJP candidate paraded naked. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said in a press conference that during the voting in the panchayat elections, there was an allegation of stripping a woman and roaming around in the area. He said that like the incident in Manipur, Mamta should not only raise her voice but also take action.
