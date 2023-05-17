videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Supreme Court Directs State Govt To File Fresh Status Report On Meitei-Kuki Clashes

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Manipur government to file a fresh status report on the violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the north-eastern state. The Supreme Court also posted the matter for hearing to the first week of July. The Centre and State government earlier told the Supreme Court that a status report has been filed and the situation has improved in the state. There were some issues at the state border & maintaining peace and tranquillity is important.