Manipur Violence: Supreme Court reprimanded the government in the hearing, gave a big statement on Law & Order

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court has made a strong comment on the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur. The Supreme Court has said that law and order is the responsibility of the central and state governments. Along with this, the Supreme Court said that we cannot take law and order in our hands. At the same time, the Supreme Court has also sought suggestions from the Kuki community. The state government has also presented the status report.
