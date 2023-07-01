trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629213
Manipur violence: Tension in Manipur... Resignation stakes.. 'Smoldering' 'political' breads in Manipur

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Manipur CM Biren Singh will not resign. Taking the moral responsibility of the violence,N Biren Singh had said to resign, but he has agreed after the persuasion of his supporters, and now he will not resign.
