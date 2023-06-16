NewsVideos
Manipur Violence: Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's House Set On Fire | Tribe | Imphal | Protest

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
A day after 9 civilians were killed on June 14 in fresh violence, a large number of people across the Imphal East district came out to the street and protested. While, a large number of people blocked roads in Bamon Leikai, Wangkhei, and Kongba areas. A large team of RAF, AR, and state police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation. Weighing in on the prevailing situation, the state govt extended the curfew and elongated the ban on the internet till June 15. The area in the jurisdiction of Imphal East has seen such incidents of violence over the last two-three days. Notably, HM Amit Shah visited Manipur in late May and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state

