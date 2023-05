videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Why Manipur is burning in the fire of violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

So far 54 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence. Thousands of people were displaced. Stones were pelted on the army in Lamka village of Churachandpur. The violence-hit areas are being monitored by drones.