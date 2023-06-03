NewsVideos
Manish Sisodia Returns To Tihar Jail, Fails To Meet Ailing Wife On 7-Hour Bail

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
On Saturday, Manish Sisodia left his home for Tihar Jail without seeing his ill wife, who had been sent to Delhi's LNJP hospital due to a decline in her condition. In the Delhi Excise Policy Case, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi was given temporary reprieve for 7 hours so that he may see his unwell wife.

