NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manish Tewari speaks over SC’s procedural judgement on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Congress MP and Advocate Manish Tewari on July 11 spoke over the Supreme Court’s procedural judgment to hear the pleas challenging abrogation of 370. He said the Supreme Court will hear pleas from August 02.

All Videos

“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
1:58
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali
4:20
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali
Sambit Patra attacks TMC over Bengal Violence
10:16
Sambit Patra attacks TMC over Bengal Violence
4 people killed and 10 others injured due to landslide at Gangotri National Highway
1:4
4 people killed and 10 others injured due to landslide at Gangotri National Highway

Trending Videos

2:52
“We expect justice…” Omar Abdullah on SC hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
1:58
Nepal: Helicopter going from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu missing
4:20
Punjab Flood: Whole society submerged in water in Mohali
10:16
Sambit Patra attacks TMC over Bengal Violence
1:4
4 people killed and 10 others injured due to landslide at Gangotri National Highway