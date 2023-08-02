trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643584
Manohar Lal Khattar makes big remark on Haryana's Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Manohar Lal Khattar on Nuh Violence: After the violence in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, Section 144 is still in force in the district and mobile internet services are temporarily suspended. A large number of police forces have been deployed in Nuh after a clash between two groups on July 31. Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar made a big statement and said that 'no one will be spared',

