Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
A model named Manvi has made serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar, who runs a modeling institute in Jharkhand. The model says that Tanveer was blackmailing her to change her religion. Know what is the whole matter in this report.

