Many leaders including CM Yogi, Smriti Irani did yoga

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Today i.e. on June 21, 2023, International Yoga Day is being celebrated. Yoga Day is celebrated all over the country including UP. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath did yoga.

International Yoga Day 2023: The whole country immersed in yoga
International Yoga Day 2023: The whole country immersed in yoga
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day

