Many New Revelations in Gyanvapi ASI Survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Today is the third day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi. After the second day's survey, the Hindu side claims that Hindu symbols and broken idols of deities have been found in the premises.

Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
play icon2:37
Mahapanchayat organised in Gurugram's Tighar village over wrongful arrest
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi underway
play icon2:11
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi underway
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
play icon3:7
Big disclosure on Nuh Violence! Revenge of Junaid-Nasir's Murder
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
play icon5:11
CM Khattar adopts Yog Model to take action on Nuh Criminals
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit
play icon4:16
Chandrayaan-3 sends message to ISRO as it reaches Moon's Orbit

