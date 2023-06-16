NewsVideos
Many trees and electric poles fell due to Biparjoy in Gujarat yesterday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy's behavior is showing a very heavy impact in Kutch district. Since late night till now very strong wind has been blowing and intermittent heavy to very heavy rains have also occurred. Still very strong wind is blowing. The cyclone is moving slowly from Kutch district.

