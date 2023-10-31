trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682282
Maratha Reservation: second phase of Maratha movement becoming violent

|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Maratha Aarakshan News: The second phase of Maratha movement has started in Maharashtra. This movement is now becoming violent. NCP office in Beed has been set on fire.
