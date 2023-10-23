trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678918
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Agniveer Akshay Laxman: Akshay Laxman, a resident of Maharashtra, was the first Agniveer soldier of the country, who was martyred. He was posted in Siachen Glacier. Seeing the dead body of Agniveer Akshay, his mother cried badly.
Follow Us

All Videos

Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
play icon6:25
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon3:38
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict
play icon4:34
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues huge ultimatum to Hezbollah
play icon8:45
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues huge ultimatum to Hezbollah
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Religious Conversion
play icon6:49
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Religious Conversion

Trending Videos

Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
play icon6:25
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon3:38
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict
play icon4:34
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues huge ultimatum to Hezbollah
play icon8:45
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues huge ultimatum to Hezbollah
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Religious Conversion
play icon6:49
Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri makes huge statement on Religious Conversion
agniveer yojana,agniveer yojana 2023,agniveer scheme 2023,agniveer vayu yojana 2023,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi latest news,rahul gandhi on agniveer,rahul gandhi on agniveer in lok sabha,rahul gandhi on agniveer yojana,Agniveer,Manoj Pandey,manoj pandey agniveer yojana,manoj pandey on agniveer,manoj pandey on agniveer scheme,manoj pandey on rahul gandhi,indian army on rahul agniveer statement,indian army vs rahul gandhi,Zee News,Breaking News,