Massive Avalanche hits Afarwat Peak of Gulmarg, rescue operations under way

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

An avalanche hit Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Some people are feared to be trapped. According to reports rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla police along with other agencies.