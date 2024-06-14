Advertisement
Massive destruction due to fire in forests of Uttarakhand

Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Heavy destruction due to fire in the forests of Uttarakhand. Four people who went to extinguish the fire in the Binsar forest died in the fire. While four people got severely burnt. The forest department's vehicle also got burnt in the accident. The seriously burnt injured were brought to the base hospital. Where they are being treated. The doctor says that one has recovered 80%. While the other has suffered 45% burns. The people killed in the Binsar forest include the forest department's fire watcher and PRD jawans.

