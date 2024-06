videoDetails

Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 21 foreign nationals- Reports

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

A massive fire has broken out in a lithium battery plant in South Korea. 21 people are reported to have died in this fire. This fire broke out in Hwaseong city near Seoul, the capital of South Korea. This fire broke out in the factory of a company named Aricel, which is a big company in South Korea that manufactures lithium batteries.