हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Beijing
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 19, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
The incident of fire in a hospital in Beijing, the capital of China, has come to light. 21 people died due to scorching in the fire. 71 patients were safely evacuated from the hospital
×
All Videos
0:54
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Atiq-Ashraf's Murder
3:45
STF search operation underway over Guddu Muslim in Umesh Pal Murder Case
13:17
Atiq-Ashraf Shooters to be brought amid tight security arrangements
4:51
Know Atiq Ahmed's ISI Connection
7:30
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th April 2023
Trending Videos
0:54
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Atiq-Ashraf's Murder
3:45
STF search operation underway over Guddu Muslim in Umesh Pal Murder Case
13:17
Atiq-Ashraf Shooters to be brought amid tight security arrangements
4:51
Know Atiq Ahmed's ISI Connection
7:30
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th April 2023
Fire,hospital,Hospital Fire,fire in iraq hospital,fire in covid hospital,baghdad hospital fire,fire in iraq covid hospital,Beijing,fires,industrial fire,beijing hospital fire,beijing hospital,Breaking News,China news,headlines of the day,headlines,china news hindi,china news breaking,Hindi News,Latest News,hindi news live,latest news in hindi,news in hindi,hindi news india,hindi news video,Top news,hindi news bulletin,live hindi news,Zee News Hindi,