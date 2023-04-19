NewsVideos
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Beijing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
The incident of fire in a hospital in Beijing, the capital of China, has come to light. 21 people died due to scorching in the fire. 71 patients were safely evacuated from the hospital

